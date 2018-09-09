Texans' Keke Coutee: Inactive Sunday
Coutee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With Will Fuller (hamstring) also out, look for Bruce Ellington, as well as rookie Vyncint Smith and possibly Sammie Coates (hamstring), to see added work Sunday opposite star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
