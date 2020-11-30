Coutee should work as Houston's No. 2 wide receiver following the PED suspension for Will Fuller, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old has played about half of the Texans' offensive snaps over the past two weeks with the injury to Randall Cobb (toe) and the release of Kenny Stills, and he's now primed for an even larger snap share with Fuller suspended for the rest of the season. Coutee has only four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks, but now he should only be behind Brandin Cooks on the depth chart at wide receiver. Cobb must be on injured reserve for at least the next two games, so Coutee should see plenty of snaps in those contests, barring an outside addition by Houston.