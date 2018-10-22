Coutee (hamstring) said that he'll likely be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, but his injury isn't considered especially serious and the Texans aren't fearing a long-term absence, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coutee aggravated the hamstring injury that sidelined him for through the first three weeks of the season in the first half of Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars, limiting him to one reception for three yards on three targets. Follow-up tests Monday revealed that Coutee avoided a significant setback, but the quick turnaround between games -- the Texans and Dolphins play on Thursday night in Week 8 -- will almost certainly keep him unavailable. After Coutee exited Sunday, the Texans primarily ran two-tight end sets rather than formations featuring three wideouts, so rookies Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas would seemingly stand to benefit more than depth receivers Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith while Coutee is out. Don't expect much fantasy production from either tight end, however, as the duo combined for one target in Week 7.