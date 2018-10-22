Texans' Keke Coutee: Injury not viewed as long-term concern
Coutee (hamstring) said that he'll likely be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, but his injury isn't considered especially serious and the Texans aren't fearing a long-term absence, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coutee aggravated the hamstring injury that sidelined him for through the first three weeks of the season in the first half of Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars, limiting him to one reception for three yards on three targets. Follow-up tests Monday revealed that Coutee avoided a significant setback, but the quick turnaround between games -- the Texans and Dolphins play on Thursday night in Week 8 -- will almost certainly keep him unavailable. After Coutee exited Sunday, the Texans primarily ran two-tight end sets rather than formations featuring three wideouts, so rookies Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas would seemingly stand to benefit more than depth receivers Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith while Coutee is out. Don't expect much fantasy production from either tight end, however, as the duo combined for one target in Week 7.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...