Texans' Keke Coutee: Lands in fourth round

The Texans selected Coutee in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Coutee (5-foot-10, 181 pounds) is a skinny Texas Tech receiver, but there are hints of real NFL starting upside in his profile that most Red Raiders wideouts can't claim. With a 4.43-second 40 at the combine, the plus speed Coutee showed on tape proved no illusion, and his production in college stands out even when adjusting for the Texas Tech context. Coutee just turned 21 in January, yet he averaged 11.0 yards per target over the last two years on an offense that averaged 8.3 yards per pass over that span. That contrast makes it difficult to reduce him to a 'product of the system.' Coutee would ideally develop into an explosive slot wideout to complement WR1 DeAndre Hopkins and the field-stretching Will Fuller.