With Randall Cobb (toe) ruled out of Thursday's game against Detroit, Coutee could take over as the slot receiver Week 12, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee filled in for Cobb, who left Sunday's win over the Patriots after just five snaps. The initial opinion is that it's a season-ending injury, but Cobb is seeking a second opinion. If the initial prognosis stands, Coutee could be the primary slot receiver going forward. He hadn't played since losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in Week 2, but Coutee impressed against the Patriots. He was targeted three times in the red zone and scored his first touchdown of the season, Coutee's first score since a playoff game during his rookie 2018 season.