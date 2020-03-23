Texans' Keke Coutee: Likely to cede slot snaps to Cobb
Coutee's path to seeing regular work out of the slot in 2020 appears to have taken a hit after the Texans signed Randall Cobb to a three-year, $27 million deal last week, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
While he won't be anything close to a one-for-one replacement for DeAndre Hopkins, Cobb in combination with fellow wideouts Will Fuller and Kenny Stills and newly acquired running back David Johnson are currently in line to pick up most of the targets that became available when the four-time Pro Bowler was dealt to Arizona. That leaves Coutee as no better than the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart, and when the three players ahead of him in the pecking order are all available, he could be at risk of being a healthy inactive due to his inability to contribute on special teams, After flashing some promise as a rookie, Coutee has since moved into coach Bill O'Brien's doghouse and could probably use a fresh start elsewhere.
