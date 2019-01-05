Coutee (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Colts, is expected to play, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee has missed the Texans' last five games with the hamstring injury, a recurring issue that also sidelined the rookie for three- and two-game stretches earlier this season. Though coach Bill O'Brien labeled the wideout a game-time decision for the playoff contest when he met with the media Thursday, Coutee's outlook appears to be in a better place than it was in prior weeks. Coutee put in full practices Wednesday through Friday after previously being no better than a limited participant since suffering his latest hamstring setback in Week 12. Assuming he endures no complications in pregame warmups, Coutee could step back into the slot role that occasionally yielded useful results earlier in the campaign. Over the six games in which he's played, Coutee has hauled in 28 of 41 targets for 287 yards and a touchdown.