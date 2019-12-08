Coutee could see regular work alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Broncos with Will Fuller (questionable, hamstring) considered unlikely to play, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A healthy inactive the past two weeks following Fuller's return to the lineup, Coutee should get the opportunity to dress in Week 14 after Fuller's hamstring issue nagged him in practices Wednesday through Friday. While DeAndre Carter suited up ahead of Coutee the past two weeks, his main value to Houston comes on special teams. Coutee represents an upgrade from Carter in the slot, so the second-year wideout should have a chance to put himself back on the map in what's been a disappointing campaign. With the Broncos likely to have top cornerback trailing Hopkins for most of the day, Stills and Coutee could end up drawing more targets than expected.