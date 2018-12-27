Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited again in practice
The Texans listed Coutee (hamstring) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The activity level represents no change from Wednesday and essentially the entire season, as Coutee has missed games on three different occasions as a result of hamstring issues. Unless he puts in a full practice Friday, there may not be a clear indication of what direction Coutee's status is trending in for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. DeAndre Carter would operate as the Texans' primary slot man if Coutee's latest hamstring setback ultimately forces a fifth consecutive absence.
