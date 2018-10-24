Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited again Tuesday
Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through.
Coutee was limited at Monday's walk-through as well, so there is little to glean from the first two practices of the week. The 21-year-old's hamstring injury isn't viewed as a long-term issue, but indicated after Sunday's game he is unlikely to be available for Thursday's matchup with the Dolphins. Coutee's availability for Thursday is unlikely to change barring a significant improvement at Wednesday's practice.
