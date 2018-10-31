Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited at practice Wednesday
Coutee (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Coutee missed last Thursday's win over the Dolphins, but his return to a limited practice Wednesday suggests that he has a chance to play Sunday against the Broncos. If so, he'll work in a receiving corps minus Will Fuller (torn ACL) that has been bolstered by trade acquisition Demaryius Thomas. Once fully healthy, Coutee will remain a key cog in the Texans passing game, but the presence of Thomas figures to cut into Coutee's weekly target share, while top wideout DeAndre Hopkins will remain a high-volume option for QB Deshaun Watson.
