Coutee (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The report suggests that the wideout remains a question mark for Monday night's game against the Saints, but Coutee does at least have a couple more days worth of practice to make his case to play in the game. With Will Fuller bouncing back from an ACL injury and Coutee seemingly/perpetually having trouble staying on the field, the Texans recently added Kenny Stills to their receiving corps via a trade with Miami. Stills would presumably be a candidate to see added work in Week 1 should Coutee be limited at all, or even miss Houston's season opener.

