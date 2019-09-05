Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited at practice
Coutee (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The report suggests that the wideout remains a question mark for Monday night's game against the Saints, but Coutee does at least have a couple more days worth of practice to make his case to play in the game. With Will Fuller bouncing back from an ACL injury and Coutee seemingly/perpetually having trouble staying on the field, the Texans recently added Kenny Stills to their receiving corps via a trade with Miami. Stills would presumably be a candidate to see added work in Week 1 should Coutee be limited at all, or even miss Houston's season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...