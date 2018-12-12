Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough.

Coach Bill O'Brien said earlier Tuesday that Coutee remains day-to-day but is trending towards playing against the Jets on Saturday, and his participation at the walkthrough falls in line with that sentiment. The 21-year-old has missed the last two games while being limited in practice, so he'll need to progress to full participation by Friday in order to have much confidence in his availability. DeAndre Carter is in the concussion protocol, potentially leaving the Texans thin at wide receiver behind top options DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Demaryius Thomas.

