Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Sunday's game against the Bills.

Along with Coutee, fellow starting wideouts Will Fuller (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (foot) were also limited, but there's been no indication from the Houston coaching staff that any of the three is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bills. After the hamstring issue kept him inactive for the first three weeks of the season, Coutee has opened his NFL career on a productive note the last two games, totaling 17 receptions on 22 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown.

