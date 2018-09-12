Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited in practice
Coutee (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Coutee was inactive for Houston's season opener due his current hamstring injury. The rookie fourth-rounder has a chance of making his NFL debut against the Titans on Sunday, but Coutee will need to get healthy and fully practice sometime this week.
