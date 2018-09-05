Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Coutee has been hampered by a hamstring injury for over a month, but the receiver seems to be trending in the right direction and still has a solid chance of making his regular-season debut in Sunday's game against the Patriots.
