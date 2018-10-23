Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited Monday
Coutee (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report, the Texans' official site reports.
Struck by a hamstring injury for the second time this season, Coutee told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that it isn't as serious as the one that kept him sidelined for the first three games. No matter, Coutee also doesn't expect to play with the Texans taking the field again Thursday versus the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Despite holding a mere walk-through Monday, the Texans could change their tune with Coutee if he maintains or increased his practice reps as the week goes on.
