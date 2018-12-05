Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Coutee was a limited participant all last week, eventually coming down to a game-time decision and missing Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns. DeAndre Carter stepped in as the No. 3 wide receiver, catching each of his six targets for 32 yards in his first extended action on offense in the NFL. The Texans hope to have Coutee back in action Sunday against Indianapolis, but it's unwise to count on anything besides another game-time decision.

