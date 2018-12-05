Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited once again
Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Coutee was a limited participant all last week, eventually coming down to a game-time decision and missing Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns. DeAndre Carter stepped in as the No. 3 wide receiver, catching each of his six targets for 32 yards in his first extended action on offense in the NFL. The Texans hope to have Coutee back in action Sunday against Indianapolis, but it's unwise to count on anything besides another game-time decision.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...