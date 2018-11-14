Coutee (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official website relayed that Coutee "is trending upwards," in the words of coach Bill O'Brien. If the rookie pass-catcher is able to return to action Sunday against Washington, he'll face competition for targets (behind top wideout DeAndre Hopkins) from newcomer Demaryius Thomas, who is in line to play his second game for Houston this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories