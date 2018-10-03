Texans' Keke Coutee: Limited with hamstring injury
Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Coutee is coming off a spectacular NFL debut in which he caught 11 of 15 targets for 109 yards in a 37-34 overtime win against the Colts. His production was partially caused by the early departure of Will Fuller, who was also limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Both Fuller and Coutee have struggled to shake their nagging ailments, but there's been no indication of the latter suffering a setback last week. Coutee likely will be the second or third option in the Houston passing attack if he's cleared for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The Texans haven't shown much ability to run the ball and haven't gotten much from their running backs or tight ends in the passing game.
