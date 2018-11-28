Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That said, on Tuesday coach Bill O'Brien referred to Coutee as day-to-day" and trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Browns approaches. We'll revisit the receiver's status Thursday, but Coutee seems likely to be listed as no worse than "questionable" on Friday's final Week 13 injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories