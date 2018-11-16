Texans' Keke Coutee: Listed as questionable
Coutee (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com relays via coach Bill O'Brien that Coutee "has a chance" to play Sunday, so we'll consider the 2018 fourth-rounder a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Coutee is limited or out this weekend, Demaryius Thomas (in his second game with the Texans) would be in line for added work while working behind Houston's undisputed top pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...