Coutee (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com relays via coach Bill O'Brien that Coutee "has a chance" to play Sunday, so we'll consider the 2018 fourth-rounder a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Coutee is limited or out this weekend, Demaryius Thomas (in his second game with the Texans) would be in line for added work while working behind Houston's undisputed top pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins.