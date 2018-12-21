Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The Week 16 status of Coutee, who last suited up Nov. 26, isn't likely to be known until the release of the Texans' inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Coutee is in uniform, it's unclear how heavily he'd be utilized in his return, with DeAndre Carter also a candidate to garner snaps out of the slot this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...