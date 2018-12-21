Texans' Keke Coutee: Listed as questionable for Week 16
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The Week 16 status of Coutee, who last suited up Nov. 26, isn't likely to be known until the release of the Texans' inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Coutee is in uniform, it's unclear how heavily he'd be utilized in his return, with DeAndre Carter also a candidate to garner snaps out of the slot this weekend.
