Texans' Keke Coutee: Listed as questionable
The Texans have listed Coutee (hamstring) as questionable for their Week 3 game versus the Giants.
No surprise here, as Coutee was a limited participant in practice all week. The rookie has been battling this issue for the first few weeks of the season, and has yet to suit up. If he does end up making his NFL debut it will likely just be in a depth receiver role, as well as special teams assistance.
