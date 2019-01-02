Coutee (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Listed as a full participant on consecutive days, Coutee appears ready to return from his five-game absence for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Colts. He roasted the Indianapolis secondary for 11 receptions in his NFL debut back in Week 4, but he's otherwise been limited by hamstring injuries throughout his rookie season, while the Colts defense has come a long way since September. Coutee figures to get most of his work in the slot, pushing DeAndre Carter either outside or to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories