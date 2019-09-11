Coutee (ankle) participated fully in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee was reportedly very close to playing in Monday's loss to the Saints, so his full participation Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Coutee is available in Week 2, it's possible that he'd be eased into action, given that Kenny Stills filled in capably in Week 1 behind top wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

