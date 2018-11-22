Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

The same applies to fellow receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot), though we suspect that the listed limitations of both players Thursday were maintenance-related. In his return to action in Week 11's win over Washington, Coutee was on the field for 42 of a possible 63 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in five of his nine targets for 77 yards.

