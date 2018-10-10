Texans' Keke Coutee: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Will Fuller (hamstring) were limited as well, but we'd expect all three to be a go Sunday against the Bills. The Texans ran plenty of three-wideout sets in Week 5, with Coutee turning his 57 snaps on offense (out of a possible 80) into six catches on seven targets for 51 yards and a TD. Look for more of the same this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...