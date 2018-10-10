Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Will Fuller (hamstring) were limited as well, but we'd expect all three to be a go Sunday against the Bills. The Texans ran plenty of three-wideout sets in Week 5, with Coutee turning his 57 snaps on offense (out of a possible 80) into six catches on seven targets for 51 yards and a TD. Look for more of the same this weekend.

