Texans' Keke Coutee: Logs limited practice
Coutee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
After sitting out the Texans' Week 8 win over the Dolphins, Coutee has opened up the current week with back-to-back limited showings in practice. He'll probably need to put in a full session Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Broncos, but his presence on the field in some capacity provides optimism about his chances of playing. Once he gets over the hamstring issue, Coutee will face a threat to his targets in the form of trade-deadline pickup Demaryius Thomas, though there could be room for both wideouts to earn stable volume in the passing game with Will Fuller (knee) out for the season.
