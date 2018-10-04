Texans' Keke Coutee: Logs limited workout
Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
It's believed that Coutee's restrictions were mostly precautionary in nature, as no reports have surfaced thus far suggesting the rookie suffered a setback in his NFL debut last weekend against the Colts. Coutee made quite the impression in that contest with 11 receptions for 109 yards, positioning him well for another quality target load in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The 21-year-old's fantasy outlook would be further enhanced by the potential absence of No. 2 wideout Will Fuller (hamstring), who has also been limited through the Texans' first two practices of the week.
