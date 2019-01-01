Coutee (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee hasn't logged many full practice sessions this season and hasn't played in a game since Week 12. The upgrade suggests he's on track to return for Saturday's playoff game against the Colts, potentially facing a defense that he caught 11 passes against in his NFL debut back in Week 4. Coutee's return would likely result in a reduced role for DeAndre Carter, who caught 19 of 22 targets for 182 yards the past five weeks.

