Coutee (ankle) is "trending in the right direction", but coach Bill O'Brien still isn't sure if the slot receiver will be ready for Week 1 in New Orleans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think Keke is trending in the right direction; still not sure about the first game," O'Brien said Friday. "I think I was unequivocal at banquet about him not playing. I can change my mind."

O'Brien's quote from Friday is a bit more optimistic than what he said Tuesday, though it still sounds like Coutee is no better than 50-50 to play in the regular-season opener. The 22-year-old returned to practice Monday, presumably in a limited capacity. A Week 1 absence would free up the No. 3 receiver job for DeAndre Carter or Vyncint Smith.