Coutee caught five of eight targets for 68 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos.

Coutee's fumble was a costly one, as it was returned for a touchdown by Denver's defense. He finished second to DeAndre Hopkins in receiving yards, coming up four yards short of his Week 5 season high. Depending on how the coaching staff views his fumble, Coutee is in danger of being relegated to a healthy scratch, which was the case in the two games preceding this one.