Coutee caught two of two targets for 11 yards and had a costly fumble in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Coutee, who was inactive Week 1, got early run when Will Fuller briefly left the game with a hamstring injury. On his second catch, the ball was knocked loose and scooped up by L.J. Fort who returned the fumble for a touchdown to give Baltimore a 20-7 lead late in the second quarter. That was the turning point of the game; the Ravens were never threatened afterwards. Coutee has been in doghouses before and may not be able to dig himself out of this one.