Coutee brought in all five targets for 54 yards in the Texans' 37-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also committed a fumble but it was recovered by the offense.

Coutee checked in second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Brandin Cooks, serving as a dependable complementary option for Deshaun Watson in the high-scoring loss. The third-year speedster has been solid since Randall Cobb (IR-toe) and Will Fuller (suspension) were sidelined, posting a 21-272- 2 line over his last four contests. Coutee will look to finish off the campaign in strong fashion at the expense of the Titans in a Week 17 divisional battle.