Coutee missed another practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Coutee was merely being rested, but it now seems more likely the slot receiver is dealing with an injury or soreness, considering he's absent from practice for a fifth consecutive day. The 2018 fourth-round pick struggled with hamstring injuries throughout his rookie season, but his seven absences last season mostly were coach's decisions. It's hard to see how Coutee will earn regular snaps in a receiving corps with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills.