Coutee is expected to be out until he is fully healed from his third hamstring injury of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee has missed a total of eight games over three separate stints while dealing with a hamstring injury that he's been unable to shake. He's questionable heading into Sunday's game, which implies he's not fully recovered. So, that means we could see DeAndre Carter fill in as the starting slot receiver against the Eagles in Week 16.