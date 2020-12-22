Coutee will be back on the field Week 16 against the Bengals after his fumble cost the Texans a chance to upset the Colts last week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Well, he has to shake it off and move forward because he has to play next week," Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said.

Unlike earlier in the season when Coutee's fumble against the Ravens was returned for a touchdown -- a mistake that resulted in a benching for several weeks under former head coach Bill O'Brien -- the third-year wideout will be back on the field Sunday. Coutee has been a regular member of the wideout rotation the last five weeks due to injuries and personnel decisions, catching 20 of 26 targets for 245 yards (12.3 YPC, 49.0 YPG) with three touchdowns. Houston's Week 16 opponent, the Jets, rank 25th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.