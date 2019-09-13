Texans' Keke Coutee: No designation for Sunday
Coutee (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.
Prior to being inactive Week 1 at New Orleans, Coutee was listed as limited on all three of the Texans' injury reports, the result of a sprained ankle from the team's preseason opener. He progressed to full showings in each session this week, but despite the lack of designation, coach Bill O'Brien cautioned that Coutee won't necessarily be active. "Arrow trending toward being able to play," O'Brien told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Friday. "He's been out there at practice. Inactives will be interesting, lot of guys playing well." Houston will reveal its seven scratches about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...