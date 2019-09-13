Play

Coutee (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Prior to being inactive Week 1 at New Orleans, Coutee was listed as limited on all three of the Texans' injury reports, the result of a sprained ankle from the team's preseason opener. He progressed to full showings in each session this week, but despite the lack of designation, coach Bill O'Brien cautioned that Coutee won't necessarily be active. "Arrow trending toward being able to play," O'Brien told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Friday. "He's been out there at practice. Inactives will be interesting, lot of guys playing well." Houston will reveal its seven scratches about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

