Texans' Keke Coutee: No play for second straight
Coutee dressed but did not play in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.
This is the second straight week that Coutee dressed but did not get off the sideline. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has dropped out of the offense with very little warning. DeAndre Carter has moved ahead of him on the depth chart and is serving as the third wideout while Will Fuller (hamstring) is sidelined.
