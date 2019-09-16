Texans' Keke Coutee: Not endorsed by coach
Coach Bill O'Brien said Coutee was "OK" in Sunday's 13-12 win over Jacksonville, noting that the wide receiver showed some rust after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The less-than-enthusiastic response is noteworthy given the presence of Kenny Stills on Houston's roster. Stills has plenty of experience working the slot, and he played nearly as many snaps (25) as Coutee (29) in Sunday's win. The former Dolphin is sitting at 5-75-1 on six targets through two games, while Coutee managed just two catches for seven yards on four targets. One player should eventually emerge over the other for the No. 3 receiver job, but it could be another split Week 3 against the Chargers.
