Though Coutee said the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Jaguars isn't as as bad as the one that slowed him earlier this season, he doesn't expect to play Thursday against the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The short turnaround makes it very difficult for Coutee to rebound in time for Thursday night's contest. His anticipated absence figures to free up some targets for fellow wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.