Coutee (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, isn't expected to be active for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Citing a source, Rapoport relays that the Texans have planned all along to hold Coutee out this weekend to allow his nagging hamstring -- which has forced multi-game absences on three separate occasions this season -- to heal. Before his fate is decided, Coutee will stage a pregame workout, but he'll probably need to look better than expected during that session for Houston to deviate from its plan. With Coutee thus not on track to play again until Week 15 against the Jets, DeAndre Carter should operate as the Texans' primary slot man after hauling in all six of his targets for 32 yards in last week's win over the Browns.