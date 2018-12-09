Texans' Keke Coutee: Not expected to play
Coutee (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, isn't expected to be active for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Citing a source, Rapoport relays that the Texans have planned all along to hold Coutee out this weekend to allow his nagging hamstring -- which has forced multi-game absences on three separate occasions this season -- to heal. Before his fate is decided, Coutee will stage a pregame workout, but he'll probably need to look better than expected during that session for Houston to deviate from its plan. With Coutee thus not on track to play again until Week 15 against the Jets, DeAndre Carter should operate as the Texans' primary slot man after hauling in all six of his targets for 32 yards in last week's win over the Browns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...