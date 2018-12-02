Coutee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After aggravating the hamstring injury in Monday's 34-17 win over the Titans, Coutee wasn't able to advance beyond limited practice participation this week, prompting Houston to hold him out for the sixth time this season. With Coutee in street clothes, DeAndre Carter could benefit from more opportunities to play alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas in three-receiver formations.

