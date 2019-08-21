Texans' Keke Coutee: Not practicing yet
Coutee (ankle) remains out of practice, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Limited by a series of hamstring injuries last year, Coutee seemed to stay healthy throughout the offseason program and early part of training camp, only to sprain his ankle during the Texans' preseason opener (Aug. 8). He was held out of last week's exhibition against the Lions and doesn't appear to have any shot at returning for Saturday's matchup with the Cowboys. An early report suggested his ankle injury was minor, but it's now been nearly two weeks and he still hasn't been spotted on the practice field.
