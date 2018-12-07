Texans' Keke Coutee: Officially questionable
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is a mere formality after coach Bill O'Brien said earlier Friday that Coutee's status for Week 14 will once again come down to a game-time decision. The rookie slot man was held out of last week's 29-13 win over the Browns, allowing DeAndre Carter to catch six passes for 32 yards while filling in as the No. 3 receiver. Coutee's status may not be clear until the Colts release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
