Texans' Keke Coutee: On track to play this week
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins but is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coutee was a limited participant in practice all week and had been described as a game-time decision by coach Bill O'Brien. The rookie slot receiver has missed five games due to two separate hamstring injuries, but has seen plenty of involvement when healthy, averaging nine targets in the three full games he's played. Coutee could be in store for a busy day against Washington's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards per game), especially if the Redskins' secondary focuses most of its effort on shutting down Houston's top wideout, DeAndre Hopkins.
