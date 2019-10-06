With Kenny Stills (hamstring/ankle) inactive, Coutee is expected to see an increased role Sunday against the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee is off to a slow start this season, with just three catches for 18 yards in three games, but he has an opportunity to create some positive momentum Week 5, with Stills out. He'll work out of the slot Sunday, in conjunction with fellow receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, a context that could garner Coutee a degree of PPR utility Sunday.