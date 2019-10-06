Texans' Keke Coutee: Opportunity knocks
With Kenny Stills (hamstring/ankle) inactive, Coutee is expected to see an increased role Sunday against the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee is off to a slow start this season, with just three catches for 18 yards in three games, but he has an opportunity to create some positive momentum Week 5, with Stills out. He'll work out of the slot Sunday, in conjunction with fellow receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, a context that could garner Coutee a degree of PPR utility Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...