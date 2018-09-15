The Texans downgraded Coutee (hamstring) to out ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although Coutee was able to practice in limited fashion throughout the week, he is not healthy enough to give it a go Sunday. Sammie Coates (hamstring) has also been ruled out, so Vyncint Smith could be in line for another increased workload providing depth at receiver.