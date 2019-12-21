Play

Coutee (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

With Will Fuller (hamstring) active, Coutee will be relegated to the bench for a second consecutive week as the Texans will have just four wide receivers -- DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller, Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter -- available Saturday in a pivotal postseason-clinching contest against the Buccaneers.

More News

